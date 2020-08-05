New Altus music building complete, baseball/softball complex not far behind

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Public Schools is happy to announce a project that was funded by MAPS is now complete.
This year, students in band and vocal music will be working out of a new building. Superintendent Roe Worbes said the MAPS money allowed them to renovate their existing music building, while also making it bigger to help accommodate the growing program.
“Our band has grown so much. We really outgrew the facility that we had. We were having to have band in the auditorium because of fire code issues so adding the new square footage to the building enabled us to have our full-sized band in the new building,” Worbes said.
The bulldogs are also finishing up a separate project funded by a school bond passed in 2019. That project allowed them to put turf in at Kiwanis Park, turning it into a complex for both the baseball and softball teams to use. The turf infield is ready, with the rest expected to be completed by September.
