STATE UPDATE: SWOK adds three COVID deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Three Southwest Oklahoma residents have died as a result of COVID-19 according to the state on Wednesday morning
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says two Caddo County residents and one Grady County resident have died from the virus. All of the victims were 65 years old or older. They were described as two females and one male.
Statewide 17 new deaths were reported on Wednesday but only one happened in the last 24 hours. The total now stands at 583.
Officials say 1,101 new confirmed cases were reported bringing the state number to 40,564 with 6,598 of those cases currently considered active.
Area counties saw small fluctuations in active cases. Kiowa County became the latest county to show no active cases.
