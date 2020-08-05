Temperatures soar to near 100 as morning rain chances linger

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Great weather for the Lawton Rangers Rodeo. Instead of that typical, early August, summer heat, it will be relatively pleasant this evening with mostly clear skies, a light southeast wind, and temperatures in the 80s through most of the event. we expect temperatures to get hotter with every rodeo night into Saturday. it’s crazy to think that under mostly sunny skies we have temperatures in the mid-80s on August 5th, but no one’s complaining. At 4 o’clock this afternoon Wichita Falls was around 81°. According to our weather history, Lawton’s average high temperature this time of the year is 99°. It looks like the windiest of the next five days is going to be Friday with strong winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour. we’re back to a steady Breeze into the weekend.