Welcome Our New First Alert Meteorologist, Jacob Dickey!

Prior to joining us at KSWO, Jacob served Northeast Mississippi and West Alabama as the Weekend/Field Meteorologist at the local CBS Affiliate, WCBI for 3 years. While at WCBI, Jacob was active in growing the station’s presence online and on social media, focusing on severe weather awareness and preparation. He also chased storms in the field for the station during some of Mississippi’s biggest tornado outbreaks. Personally, Jacob has seen many tornadoes across the country, most notably the 2016 Wynnewood / Elmore City, OK EF4 (the tornado seen in the netflix series, “Tiger King”), the 2016 North Tulsa tornado and the 2020 Springer, OK tornado. Jacob has also witnessed first-hand multiple hurricanes and tropical storms, including Category 5 Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle, Hurricane Matthew in Daytona Beach, Florida and Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina.