Welcome Our New First Alert Meteorologist, Jacob Dickey!

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re proud to share that Jacob Dickey is our newest addition to the First Alert Weather team!
Prior to joining us at KSWO, Jacob served Northeast Mississippi and West Alabama as the Weekend/Field Meteorologist at the local CBS Affiliate, WCBI for 3 years. While at WCBI, Jacob was active in growing the station’s presence online and on social media, focusing on severe weather awareness and preparation. He also chased storms in the field for the station during some of Mississippi’s biggest tornado outbreaks. Personally, Jacob has seen many tornadoes across the country, most notably the 2016 Wynnewood / Elmore City, OK EF4 (the tornado seen in the netflix series, “Tiger King”), the 2016 North Tulsa tornado and the 2020 Springer, OK tornado. Jacob has also witnessed first-hand multiple hurricanes and tropical storms, including Category 5 Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle, Hurricane Matthew in Daytona Beach, Florida and Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Jacob has also interned with Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane at KOCO-5 in Oklahoma City, with Chief Meteorologist James Spann at ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, AL and with his hometown station, WCIA 3 News in Champaign, Illinois. Originally from Central Illinois, Jacob has lived in Oklahoma once before in Stillwater back in 2016. He completed his Bachelor’s in Agricultural Education at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is wrapping up his Master’s in Professional Meteorology at Mississippi State. His research focuses on how individuals perceive tornadoes and how broadcasters can better communicate with at-risk groups.
Jacob loves to travel and eat at local restaurants. He also enjoys cooking and baking, sports, outdoors activities and more. He is a big supporter of the FFA, and is a past Illinois State FFA Officer and National FFA Faciliator.
Jacob is always up for tips on where to eat and what to do in Texoma. Connect with Jacob on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also email him at jacob.dickey@kswo.com.
