BACK TO LEARNING: Altus Public Schools prepares for new year

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Public Schools has finalized its plans for both an in-person and virtual classroom experience this year.
At Altus Public Schools, part of the summer was spent ensuring that any student who chose to attend virtually was able to do so.
“Fortunately, last year we began Altus Virtual School 5th grade through 12th grade. This year we’ve added pre-k through 4th grade as well. So that was a challenge just getting the virtual school up and running for ready for those students who aren’t ready to come back,” said Public Relations Director Amanda Davis.
Aside from that, the district knew they needed to address another issue - spacing and social distancing.
“Especially at our lower levels, we know those kiddos are very touchy, our pre-k, k, first, second, they’re hands-on. We want to provide hands-on opportunities, so we have looked at plexiglass shields that go on their tables,” Davis said.
They’ve also purchased face shields for teachers to use, as well as masks, which will be required for both students and staff alike. Next on their shopping list was something to help keep the school as clean and sanitized as possible.
“With our CARES Act funds, we’ve been able to purchase some electrostatic backpack sprayers so that our custodians and other individuals in our buildings can go into the classrooms or gymnasium or other rooms within the building and they can fumigate or fog a room within three or minutes. It completely sanitizes that room so when kids to go PE or lunch or recess or something like that, that’s another layer we’ve added,” Davis said.
The district will be taking the temperature of every student at their first point of contact each day, whether that’s when they get on the bus or when they’re dropped off at school. Regardless, they ask parents to also take their temperatures before they leave and to keep them home if they have a fever.
