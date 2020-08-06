A Day in the Life: Marine Corps

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - We are in our second week of our new series on Fort Sill, A Day in the Life. This week, 7News reporter, Hunter McEachern, learned what it is like to be a Marine on Post.
Sgt. Gino Morato said although every day is uniquely different, it is always an early start.
“We start off at about 0530,” said Sgt. Morato. “We wake up, PT and then from there, depending on what the schedule is for that day, we’ll either go to the lab or we get some kind of informal lecture or we’ll go out to the equipment and get hands-on practical application training.”
The first weapon system that the section chiefs learn at the Marine Detachment is the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.
“This is the first formal school where all these section chiefs will learn and be proficient in two weapon systems,” said GySgt Cody Morgan. “That being said, being able to come out here and master all the tasks that come along with both of these weapon systems is just phenomenal.”
The section chief students learn about fire mission processing, how to maneuver from hide points, or locations where they will be concealed from enemy contact, to firing points, where they will fire missiles and rockets.
Each step in the process is intricate, but necessary to have a safe mission. The section chief students are expected to retain the instruction in a short time frame.
“The timeline for all of that is really based on them,” said GySgt Morgan. “When they actually show up here they have 30 training days to learn and be proficient in two weapon systems. They will learn the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in two weeks and then they’ll learn the Howitzer M777 in two weeks.”
Next up for the section chiefs on Fort Sill will be the final- a written and practical application exam to evaluate their skill set and the knowledge they have retained. They will take it Friday morning, and after they pass they will move on to the next portion of the course, which is learning the M777- 155mm Towed Howitzer.
