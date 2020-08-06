Elgin animal rescue in need of foster families

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - An animal rescue in Elgin says they are in desperate need of foster parents for pets.
Heart and Soul Pet Rescue was founded in 2015 and works to find pets their forever homes. Right now, they’ve had to stop taking in pets because they have nowhere to house them. Their goal is to get pets adopted, but they are also hoping to find people to help foster pets. That will free up space while they continue searching for new homes.
“If they are not quite sure if they are ready for a dog, foster one. Give it a try. See if your children are ready for their own dog. This is perfect for fostering, if it doesn’t work out, we try to find another foster. We have a lot of dogs that are in foster homes that are getting adopted by the foster because they have just fit perfectly into it. It’s really awesome,” said founder Conny Finch.
They are also in need of volunteers to help with the pets and cleaning. You can find more information about volunteering, adopting or being a foster family here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.