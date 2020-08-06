IT’S FRIDAY JUNIOR... We’re almost to the weekend. Now to start off, we’re not seeing those wet and rainy conditions like we have been over the past few days. Conditions this morning are quiet but we do have some fog starting to develop across some areas of Texoma. Without the rain/ cloud cover, skies are clear and as a result... the fog. Temperatures are in the 70s now but will quickly rise throughout the morning. Upper 70s by 9 and mid 80s around lunchtime.