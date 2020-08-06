LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
IT’S FRIDAY JUNIOR... We’re almost to the weekend. Now to start off, we’re not seeing those wet and rainy conditions like we have been over the past few days. Conditions this morning are quiet but we do have some fog starting to develop across some areas of Texoma. Without the rain/ cloud cover, skies are clear and as a result... the fog. Temperatures are in the 70s now but will quickly rise throughout the morning. Upper 70s by 9 and mid 80s around lunchtime.
During the day today, we’ll see a surface warm front move in from the south and push north throughout the day. This means a few things for us weather wise. It’ll result in temperatures warming up (closer to normal for this time of year actually) plus we could see some storm development along the boundary.
In general, most of Texoma will remain dry today. As the front moves north, it could spark a few strong to severe storms especially for our counties along the I-40 highway. However, high clouds throughout the daytime hours may limit convective storms. Either way, there’s a slight chance for rain through this afternoon and early Friday morning.
Lawton Rangers Rodeo Forecast:
7:30PM- 92° with southeast winds at 10 to 20mph
9PM- 87° with southeast winds at 10-15
11PM- 83° with south winds at 10 to 15mph
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
