Friends and family mourning loss of first baby delivered at CCMH

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The first baby born at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in 1951 passed away.
Since Johnny was born, the Taff family has had three more generations of babies born at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
They plan to keep the tradition going in honor of Johnny Taff being the hospital’s first born baby.
Sadly, he battled four types of cancer throughout his life.
Shane Taff said the fourth cancer his dad was diagnosed with took his life and he wasn’t ready for it.
“I was lost it was actually kind of sudden he fought cancer for 16-years and we didn’t expect him to go just yet. It’s been 16-years since he was first diagnosed so it’s an empty feeling,” said Son Shane Taff.
Shane and his son Justin say before and after Johnny’s cancer was discovered they enjoyed every moment with him but these the most.
“My fondest memories are probably when I was a teenager when I was racing. He spared no expense to make sure I had fun, my sister and I probably had one the best childhood as anyone,” said Shane Taff.
“I remember going fishing down at Ponderosa he bought my first motorcycle out there. He was just a loving grandfather he did everything for every one of us and his grand-kids,” said Grandson Justin Taff.
Taff said he would not be the man he is today if it wasn’t for the life lessons his dad taught him.
“He was a hard-working man born and raised right here in Lawton. He taught me a lot of values, taught me to be honest with people, how to work hard to achieve things you want in life,” said Shane Taff.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.