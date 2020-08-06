LPD discusses mask compliance checks

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police will start compliance checks at local businesses Thursday to make sure people are adhering to the city’s mask ordinance.
The mandate requires people to wear masks out in public spaces where social distancing isn’t possible, including in stores.
It does come with some exceptions, though, including for children and people with medical conditions.
Lawton police will give a written or verbal warning for the first offense, with a fine for subsequent offenses.
"According to the ordinance, officers have the option to give a verbal or written warning for the first offense. And then subsequently the violator will get a citation, the fine should be no more than $100," Sgt. Elijah Garcia said. "But ultimately we the police officers have the discretion."
The compliance checks will start Thursday, with Lawton police officers receiving overtime to work on those checks.
They'll be visiting random businesses across the city and asking anyone who is not wearing a mask to put on one.
Lawton police say if you’re cited for not wearing a mask, just like other citations, you can still contest it in court.
