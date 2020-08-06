Oklahoma Highway Safety Report shows decrease in roadway deaths

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office released their annual crash data summary
Based on 80-thousand crashes , and compared to 2018 some areas have improved.
That includes the overall death number, which fell from 655 to 640.
Speed-related and Motorcycle deaths also decreased by more than 20.
But other areas saw large spikes. Drug related crashes killed 245 people, an increase of 28.
88 pedestrians were also killed, compared to 2018's 64.
Highway Patrol Troop G said it’s good to see the overall deaths down, but they still have alot of work to do.
”We want to prevent any reportable accidents, but especially injury and fatality crashes. Those totally change lives and change families. We want to do whatever we can to prevent those,” said Troop G Commander Capt. John Paul II.
Captain Paul said overall, Troop G saw two more deaths, but 38 less crashes.
The complete 2019 data will be available online later this month.
