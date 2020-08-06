Typical, Texoma August weather is back for the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A lot of what we saw on the radar this afternoon should fade away before Rodeo time this evening. Temperatures will be in the 90s, falling to the 80s around sunset this evening, and stay in the 80s much of the night. Looking at our wind forecast over the next five days, Friday still stands out as a fairly windy day and none of the next 5 days will bring calm winds. If there’s any good news in the First Alert 7-day forecast is that I’ve removed 100° highs, but it will feel like 100° nearly every afternoon through Tuesday.