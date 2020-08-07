Duncan homeschooling moms holding Q&A event for new homeschooling parents

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A group of Duncan moms who have homeschooled their kids is trying to pass their knowledge on to other families making the change to homeschooling this year.
Because of the pandemic, more people than ever are expected to teach their kids from home. So, a few Duncan moms who have experience want to help.
“We are hoping to encourage those parents that are put in a difficult position of having to home school their kids this year. We want to support them and provide a network for them to rely on with extra questions they have,” said Emily Smith.
Friday night, they’re holding a Q and A event where they’ll answer anything parents need to know about homeschooling, including why they love it.
“You get to spend lots of time with your kids, you get to know them. They’re not spending six, seven hours a day off with other people and your kids get to know each other and develop good, solid relationships with each other,” said Sarah Brooks.
“Just being there for those aha moments when they get something. When my kids started to read, I thought if I hadn’t been here for this, I would have missed the light in their eyes when they got it,” said Felicia LaRue.
They expect the parents taking on the new challenge to run into some issues initially, but say the best way to power through is leaning on others who have done it already.
“I think the main thing they need to know is that they have options and they can do this,” Brooks said.
“There’s a lot of support out there and especially for people who are being thrown into it and are unsure, the home school moms who have been doing it for years are willing to put together as many events as we need to,” LaRue said.
“It was amazing to have some of those moms I could just ask a question to. Just say hey, did your son have a hard time with his handwriting in second grade and it was just incredible to be able to know other moms had the same problems I did. It helped me so much to have somebody else to rely on,” Smith said.
The event is Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Foreman Prairie House in Duncan. That’s at 814 West Oak. In addition to the moms sharing their knowledge, groups like the Simmons Center and Chisholm Trail Heritage Center will be on hand to talk about homeschooling activities in Duncan.
