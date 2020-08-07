LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Friday! We have some slight storm development off in the Texas panhandle but the good news is, as storms push east they are diminishing. We are seeing cloud cover as a result throughout most of the area but I do expect us to stay dry this morning. Current temps are in the upper 70s to low 80s by will likely fall into the mid 70s by daybreak. By mid morning temperatures will rise into the mid 80s and during this time, winds will also begin to pick up around 10 to 20mph out of the south. By this afternoon, highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s with breezy south winds at 15 to 25mph.
Lawton Rangers Rodeo Forecast:
7:30PM- 94° heat index: 97°, mostly sunny with southeast winds 15 to 25mph. Gusts into the low 30s.
9PM- 88°, heat index: 90°, mostly clear skies with southeast at 10 to 20mph.
11PM- 84°, heat index 86° mostly clear skies with southeast winds at 10 to 20mph
Rain chances are looking very slim over the next few days as high pressure becomes more dominate over the southern plains. As a result, we’ll see mostly sunny, breezy, dry & hot conditions through the weekend. So as a result, weather conditions over the next few days will be very similar. Here’s what we’ve got: High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s, mostly sunny skies, breezy south winds at 15 to 25mph and morning lows in the mid 70s.
By early next week, a surface low and cold front will move down from the north and stall. The exact location of where this front will stall is still unknown but it could bring us some rain chances into early next week depending on the location.
Have a great day and a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
