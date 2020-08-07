Happy Friday! We have some slight storm development off in the Texas panhandle but the good news is, as storms push east they are diminishing. We are seeing cloud cover as a result throughout most of the area but I do expect us to stay dry this morning. Current temps are in the upper 70s to low 80s by will likely fall into the mid 70s by daybreak. By mid morning temperatures will rise into the mid 80s and during this time, winds will also begin to pick up around 10 to 20mph out of the south. By this afternoon, highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s with breezy south winds at 15 to 25mph.