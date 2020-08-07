Local animal shelter in need of volunteers

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - Elgin’s animal shelter is in need of dog loving volunteers.
Monika Hoover has volunteered at the Elgin Animal Shelter for two years.
She said taking care of the dogs can be exhausting and challenging so they need all of the help they can get.
“The dogs have to be taken care of seven days a week, so we need volunteers pretty much every day to tend to the dogs walk them, let them out, clean their kennels, feed and water them,” said Hoover.
Hoover said volunteering is a daily commitment.
James Long is the Elgin Animal Shelter volunteer of the month.
He said its more to it than taking care and cleaning up after the dogs.
“When we are done cleaning the kennels we don’t just put the dogs up automatically. We let them stay out, we play with them most of the dogs love playing with the balls. We go in there play with them, we have fun with them, we also cuddle with them as well,” said long.
Hoover said James has spent countless hours volunteering at the shelter since school has been out.
“I think a lot of young people should do something like volunteer at your local shelter or anything that benefits people or pets or a good cause. I think it great that James does this instead of sitting at home playing video games,” said Hoover.
Hoover said all it takes is a couple of hours out of your day to help and it’s worth all of the time.
“They can expect to have a lot of fun get a lot of kisses from the dogs because their so excited to see people,” said Hoover.
