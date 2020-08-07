Medwatch: Healthcare professional reminds parents to keep shots up to date

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - August is National Immunization Awareness Month. So, we talked with Dana Hulbert, who is a pediatric nurse practitioner at Lawton Community Health Center Midtown, to find out why she thinks vaccinations are important.
“Childhood illnesses have been pandemics at certain times,” she said. “And it’s to prevent those and keep them from coming back.”
The CDC says many diseases, that killed thousands of people yearly, are basically gone because of vaccines that were developed and then widely used. The CDC goes on to give an example of how almost everyone used to get measles, and now most doctors have never seen a case. Hulbert said kids should start getting immunizations starting at six-weeks-old. Hulbert said parents should keep their kid’s vaccinations up to date whether kids are learning in the classroom or at home.
“It’s still very important because they’re going to be out in the community at some point,” Hulbert said. “And it’s always important to have them protected no matter if they’re staying at home or going to school.”
Because of the pandemic, LCHC is still taking precautions at their clinics to make sure those coming for shots or other health reasons are safe. As for those who are against getting their kids vaccinated, Hulbert said she wants people to know that research shows that it’s safe.
“There’s been a lot of controversies, but the research shows that vaccines are very safe,” she said. The CDC regulates them, and there’s ample amount of research that shows vaccines are safe to give kids.”
If you’re unsure about getting your kids vaccinated, Hulbert said you should do research and talk to your provider. If you don’t have one, you can call LCHC Midtown and get an appointment with Hulbert to talk to her about what’s best for little one or get your kids vaccinations up to date.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.