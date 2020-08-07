More than two pounds of meth found in Lawton traffic stop

More than two pounds of meth found in Lawton traffic stop
Robert William Wagner (Source: CCDC)
By Monte Brown | August 7, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 10:20 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police say they found over two pounds of meth in a man’s car during a traffic stop this week. 

Officers pulled over Robert Wagner on Monday August 3 after they say he did not use a turn signal. They say he slowly drove through a parking lot, not stopping until he was blocked by other police cars.

Officers arrested Wagner and searched his car. That’s when they reportedly found the meth in two gallon-sized bags. Wagner is now charged with felony drug trafficking, with a bond set at one million dollars.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.