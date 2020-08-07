More than two pounds of meth found in Lawton traffic stop

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police say they found over two pounds of meth in a man’s car during a traffic stop this week.
Officers pulled over Robert Wagner on Monday August 3 after they say he did not use a turn signal. They say he slowly drove through a parking lot, not stopping until he was blocked by other police cars.
Officers arrested Wagner and searched his car. That’s when they reportedly found the meth in two gallon-sized bags. Wagner is now charged with felony drug trafficking, with a bond set at one million dollars.
