Planned statue celebrates diverse suffragettes

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Lawtonian Suffragettes are being honored for fighting for their right to vote. A local nonprofit is putting in a statue with a caucasian American, a Hispanic American, a Black American, an Asian American, and a Native American woman all celebrating their votes.
The founder of “Women that Vote” said she wants to set the record straight: women weren’t given the right to vote.
”They took the right they had to fight for it!” said Women that Vote founder, Barbra Curry.
To honor the different struggles that each race had to go through to vote, Curry said women of different races holding hands show unity and she hopes the statue will spark a conversation to teach kids why suffrage is important.
”When we get our celebrating suffered sculpture, we’re going to have a whole lot of history teacher and they can take a whole hour right here, telling young boys and girls about the struggles that their fore-parents, some of their grandmothers, somebody mother’s went through to get the right to vote for all of us,” said Curry.
But women have had the right to vote for almost the past century. So why does this statue matter now?
”The fight for equality and equity for women is still a relevant issue. That’s the best answer that there is because we’re still struggling. Just because it’s not in your face doesn’t mean it’s not happening,” said Curry.
Women historically have voted more than men every year since 1964, according to a Rutgers study, in 2016, nearly 10 million more women voted than men. Curry says while there’s a lot of progress being made, there’s always room for more improvement.
