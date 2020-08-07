STATE UPDATE: Stephens County reports third death

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Stephens County has reported a new COVID-related death, according to the state.
The victim was described as a man over the age of 65. He was one of seven new deaths reported on Friday morning across the state.
The state’s COVID Alert Map was also updated on Friday morning. It showed nine fewer counties in the “Orange” zone. Jackson, Harmon and Caddo counties remain at the orange level. The remainder of the Southwest Oklahoma counties are at the “Yellow” level. Only one county in the state is “Green” and is in the panhandle.
Only one county in SWOK, Caddo County, showed an increase in active cases on Friday morning with an increase of two. All other counties showed no change or small decreases in active cases.
State totals now stand at 42,255 and 600 deaths.
