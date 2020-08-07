Sterling bull rider returns to Lawton Rangers Rodeo to reclaim title

STERLING, Okla. (TNN) -Wednesday was the first night of the 82nd Annual Lawton Rangers PRCA Rodeo.
Last year’s bull riding winner Chauk Dees, from Sterling was looking to reclaim his title.
8 seconds is the goal, but when 19 year old Chauk Dees nods his head in the chute, he says the world stands still.
“It’s just the biggest rush you’ve ever felt in your whole life,” said Chauk. “There’s nothing like it.”
Dees has dreamed of being a bull rider since he was a kid, which wasn’t too long ago. Yet, in the 2 years he’s been riding in the professional circuit, he’s already making a name for himself.
A 91.5 ride to win the Lawton Rangers Rodeo last year...one of the top 50 rodeos in the country...something his dad is extremely proud of.
“That was one of the best moments of my life,” said Chauk. “The stars were aligned and it was just perfect. I had one of the best bulls I could have drawn.”
“Chauk is very dedicated, ever since he was a young man starting to ride,” said his dad, Jamie Dees. “His discipline level is just crazy. Nobody really appreciates how much he practices, or how much he concentrates on his riding.”
He comes from a family that’s been in the rodeo business for 48 years. His younger brother Bandee, is also no stranger to the industry.
“He loves handling horses and bulls,” said Jamie. “He’s one that behind the scenes he see a bull two years ago, and tell you exactly what it does.”
“When he doesn’t have anything to do, he’s right there with me driving,” said Chauk. “Or he’s always pulling my rope for me. So it’s special.”
Dees had a bad spill in Denver, Colorado in January that left him with a broken collar bone. He was out for a few months, but says he’s back and ready to ride.
“I’m hopin’ to win some world titles here pretty quick. That’s the only thing I can think about.”
Chauk ended up with a no score, getting bucked off with just a few seconds left.
You can keep up with him during the rest of his season, by following his Ridin’ with Chauk page on Facebook.
