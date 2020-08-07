This weekend will be hotter and windier than last weekend

Temperatures made it to the mid and upper 90s this afternoon, with a few Texoma towns making it to 100 degrees. And, things are not going to change much from day to day with high temperatures in the upper 90s through Tuesday with a slight downward temperature trend by the middle of next week. The ridge of high pressure which was over Arizona at the beginning of the week has come back to Texoma delivering the weather we expect in August. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees, especially over our western communities for the next 5 days.