This weekend will be hotter and windier than last weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Friday evening is going to be just a touch hotter than Thursday evening, with gusty South winds and temperatures falling to the 80s around sunset. If your weekend outdoor plans include going to the lake, it’s going to be a hotter and windier weekend than last weekend but more typical for early August. For both Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures are going to be in the upper 90s and winds are going to be South at 15 to 20 miles per hour.
Temperatures made it to the mid and upper 90s this afternoon, with a few Texoma towns making it to 100 degrees. And, things are not going to change much from day to day with high temperatures in the upper 90s through Tuesday with a slight downward temperature trend by the middle of next week. The ridge of high pressure which was over Arizona at the beginning of the week has come back to Texoma delivering the weather we expect in August. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees, especially over our western communities for the next 5 days.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
