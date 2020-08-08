Duncan family supports community through their love of cooking

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan family is spending their weekend giving back to their community.
David Harrison and his family spent Friday night and Saturday morning smoking ham, turkey and chicken to go along with mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing and green beans.
They made more than 200 free meals for the elderly, the disabled, veterans and anyone else in need.
For David it was a great way to give back while incorporating his love of cooking.
“We started this last year,” said David Harrison. “It’s something me and the family, were sitting down at the dinner table and we felt bad because we know there are people less fortunate than us. We decided we wanted to give back to the community. Why don’t we do something, I love to cook. Why don’t we serve big meals.”
Most people were able to pick up their free meals, while others had them delivered.
Harrison and his family smoked 15 turkeys, five hams, and around 140 lbs of chicken.
The food was paid for through donations and a brisket dinner fundraiser held last month
