Supply drive in Lawton benefits local students and teachers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Great 580 Association hosted a school supply drive at Cameron Baptist Church.
The drive was for students, and for teachers... helping both groups get ready to enter the classroom.
For kids, 144 clear backpacks were given away with basic school supplies and masks and hand sanitizer.
Teachers were able to grab 10 items for their classroom.
This organization said their goal is to help get rid of the Shady 580 stigma and that starts in schools
“We are trying to supply love to our educators and our students alike. Everybody needs some help, especially this year, with everything going on,” said Jeff Elbert, the founder and president of Great 580 Association.
On top of the supply giveaway, people who stopped by had a chance to register to vote.
This was all funded through the community.
They collected over 2,500 dollars through Facebook, and supplies were donated at nine businesses throughout the community.
