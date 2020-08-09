Cyclist sent to hospital after car collision

COTTON CO, Okla. (TNN) - An accident in Cotton County sent a man to the hospital.
It happened at around 11:30 P.M. three miles southwest of Randlett.
A 22-year old Wichita Falls man was riding his bicycle southbound in the northbound lane of State Highway 36.
A ford explorer driven by a 39-year old Wichita Falls woman.
The OHP Report said she tried to swerve to avoid the bicycle traveling in the wrong lane, but ended up hitting it.
The cyclist was transported by Survival Flight to United Regional Hospital.
He was admitted in critical condition.
The driver of the explorer was not injured.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.