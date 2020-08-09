Motorcycle accident leaves one dead in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - An Oklahoma man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Comanche County last night.
It happened at around five o’clock Saturday evening.
Lawrence Wooten of Clinton was traveling eastbound on State Highway 49... five miles west of Medicine Park.... when he failed to negotiate a curve to the left.
Wooten’s 2004 Harley Davidson ran off the roadway and he was thrown from the motorcycle.
Wooten was pronounced dead at the scene by Comanche County Memorial Hospital EMS.
The accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.