Police recover car underwater in Lake Helen

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - First Responders were called to Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton around 10 A.M.
Officials with Lawton Police said witnesses saw the driver head into the water for what looked to be on purpose for an unknown reason.
The driver swam back to shore, and was detained by police.
Police said the driver sustained no injuries.
Lawton Fire was on scene to assist the LPD Dive Team as they scanned the area to first find the car, then search underwater to make sure no one else was inside.
It took the dive team and wrecker crew a few hours to get the car out of the water because of how far it was driven into the lake.
