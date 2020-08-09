Rollover crash in Lawton sends one to hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A single vehicle crash this afternoon sent one man to the hospital.
The crash happened at the intersection of NW 52nd and Rogers Lane around 4 P.M.
Lawton Police said a man was driving near the Ft. Sill entrance, when the car rolled an undetermined amount of times.
Survival Flight was called initially, but was cancelled as his injuries were non life threatening.
He was alone in the car, and police said it’s unclear what caused the rollover.
West bound traffic on Rogers Lane was shut down for about 45 minutes.
