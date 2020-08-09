Slim Chance for Monday Night / Tuesday Showers, Overall Hot & Dry

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s the hottest and driest time of the year for Texoma, which means limited showers and storms. While no widespread beneficial rain is expected, we do have at least an outside chance for a few storms.
TONIGHT: Look for temperatures falling into the mid to upper 70s under a mostly clear sky. Winds remain out of the south at 5-15 mph.
MONDAY: We’ll be in the upper 90s and low 100s again with lows at night in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south 10-15 mph. Expect a mostly sunny sky during the day. Monday evening, some showers and storms are expected to our north, and they may migrate into areas north of US 62 late Monday Night/early Tuesday morning. Still, widespread rain looks unlikely, and organized severe weather is not expected.
TUESDAY: Highs climb back into the upper 90s and low 100s under a mostly sunny sky. We might have enough instability to squeak out a few isolated showers and storms north of the Red River particularly in the morning hours, but as showers and storms move in they would be expected to dissipate.
WEDNESDAY: We’ll leave the chance for an isolated shower or two somewhere in the area, but most, if not all will remain dry. Temperatures are in the upper 90s and low 100s during the day under a partly cloudy sky. Lows at night fall into the 70s. Winds remain out of the south 10-15 mph.
THURSDAY - NEXT WEEKEND: A few isolated showers remain possible in the region with diurnal heating, as well as with any passing batches of showers and storms to our north. Overall though, the odds are we’ll remain dry and hot with temperatures in the mid 90s to low 100s with south winds 10-20 mph under a mostly sunny sky.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Odds remain in our favor to keep temperatures where they are in the upper 90s and low 100s through the next two weeks, with drier than normal rainfall expected. While some pop-up showers and storms are always possible this time of year, it looks as if we’ll remain under the control of high pressure and continue to see more of the same.
Stay connected with the First Alert Weather team with the KSWO Weather App and on social media.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.