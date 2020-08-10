BACK TO LEARNING: New semester nears for Velma-Alma

VELMA, Okla. (TNN) - The summer is nearly over for many school districts, including Velma - Alma who heads back to learning later this week.
Superintendent Raymond Rice said they’ve been working on their back to school plan since March. He said they ran into several challenges, such as how to keep the kids safe while they’re at lunch or on buses.
Like most other schools, they will be offering an in-person or virtual learning experience. But he said the online portion presented several obstacles for them to overcome.
“A real challenge for us because we need to make certain we have the technology in both hot spots and iPads and chrome books to be able to provide those students those materials if they don’t have them themselves. So yes, there’s a hurdle there to make sure we try to get the technology that we need for our students to be able to excel in that venue,” Rice said.
Rice said they are taking extra precautions for students on campus this year as well. That includes controlling entrance points into the schools, taking everyone’s temperature, and requiring everyone in sixth grade and above to wear a mask.
