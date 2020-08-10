Federal Grand Jury indicts Lawton man on gun, drug charges

By Caitlin Williams | August 10, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT - Updated August 10 at 9:10 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Federal Grand Jury has indicted a Lawton man on gun and drug charges.

According to court documents, Graylon Mayberry, Jr., had a “detectable amount of methamphetamine” with plans to distribute it back in March.

In addition, authorities say he knowingly owned a semi-automatic pistol despite being a convicted felon.

If convicted, Mayberry could face up to 30 years in prison. He would also have to forfeit the handgun he used in the crime.

