LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning and happy Monday! I hope everyone had a great, relaxing weekend. Current temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s across Texoma. By sunrise, 6:51AM, temperatures could fall a few more degrees into the mid 70s. By mid morning, they’ll rise back into the low to mid 80s with light south winds at 5 to 10mph. For this afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies with highs rising into the upper 90s and low 100s. One thing that’ll be very noticable today and the entire week is going to be that humidity. Feel like temperatures by during the day will be in the triple digits.
A cold front will move through just to our north later on tonight into Tuesday morning. This will likely spark a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Instability could support a few strong to severe storms but as storms move east, they are looking to weaken and diminish, especially after sunset tonight (8:26PM). In general, widespread rain looks unlikely and organized severe weather is not expected.
The instability within the atmosphere does look to linger into tomorrow morning & afternoon, so a few isolated showers and storms, primarily north of the Red River cannot be ruled out.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
