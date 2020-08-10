Rain will find parts of Oklahoma Monday night

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Rain is not completely out of the question in parts of Oklahoma this evening. It’s possible that places like Anadarko, Hobart, Mangum, and Hollis could see some stray showers later tonight. Right now, on the radar there’s not a whole lot going on but thunderstorms are expected to develop over the Texas Panhandle later this afternoon and into this evening. In fact, there’s a chance of severe thunderstorms for the Texas Panhandle and northwest Oklahoma. Temperatures made it to the mid and upper 90s. this afternoon, while ‘feels like’ temperatures were 100° or higher.