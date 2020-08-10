Several Lawton employers holding hiring events to fill immediate openings

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several Lawton businesses are looking for qualified candidates that they can put into jobs immediately.
A few weeks back 7NEWS told you about a hiring event put on by Onin Staffing at the Lawton Workforce Center.
“Our first week we saw 45 people that we were able to interview, of those initially that week, we were able to place nine. The second week we didn’t see as much traffic but we did have nine people come and do interviews with us and we were able to place three of those nine,” said Stacey Kerger with Onin Staffing.
Onin is still looking to hire more people in things like manufacturing and assembly, but their success sparked the interest of other employers who are also working diligently to fill several available openings.
“Mainly we’re going to be filling server positions, DFA which is dining facility attendant and occasionally also cook positions. We also currently have an assistant manager position, so anybody with food service experience,” said Denise Lewis with Mitchco International.
“Right now we are hiring for full-time and part-time officer positions. Starting pay is at $14.25 an hour. We’re also offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus,” said LaToya Dawson with the Lawton Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility.
You can apply for any of those jobs on the respective companies’ websites.
But, those employers and other companies will be hosting hiring events in the coming weeks. Those will take place at the Lawton Workforce Center on Sheridan Road.
“It’s helpful for the people applying because it’s less raveling to do, less wondering how you’re going to get there, will you make it on time. If you can come here and take care of what you need while meeting with multiple employers, it’s only beneficial for you,” said Monica Butler with the Lawton Workforce Office.
They ask that if you attend the events, you dress professionally, bring a resume if you have one, and be prepared to potentially be interviewed or hired on the spot.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.