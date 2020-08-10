Stabbing at Rodeway Inn leaves one dead

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man is dead after a stabbing at a Lawton motel.
Lawton Police Department officers were called to a possible stabbing call around 1:30 p.m at the Rodeway Inn.
When LPD arrived on scene they saw a body lying in one of the entryways in the hotel parking lot.
CPR was performed on the victim but he was pronounced dead on scene.
Police say they were able to find a person of interest in connection to the stabbing.
“We do have somebody in custody there was a description given out of a white male on a bicycle and a clothing description of him our officers were roaming the area and located him down at 44th and Cache,” said Lawton Police Department Captain Alvin Winham.
Captain Winham said when the suspect saw police he tried to hide behind some bushes and when police made contact with him he then tried to run.
The victim and suspect’s names have not been released.

