STATE UPDATE: Jackson Co. reports two new COVID-19 related deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Monday morning by state officials, both were in Jackson County.
According to officials, one of the deaths was a man between 50-64 and the other was a female over the age of 65. One of the deaths happened in the last 24 hours.
Those two deaths bring the total in Jackson County to seven and 605 for the state.
Officials say 397 new cases were reported on Monday morning, one of the lowest reports in weeks.
Since Friday, Comanche County saw the largest increase in active cases and currently has the most in Southwest Oklahoma at 82. Caddo County shows 80 and Jackson County has dropped to 67.
Statewide, active cases stand at 6,980.
