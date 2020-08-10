Victim dies after being stabbed in northwest Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A person has died after being stabbed near a motel in Lawton on Monday afternoon.
Lawton police, fire and Kirk’s EMS were called to the stabbing near 31st and Cache Road around 1:30 on Monday.
After arriving on scene, police reported the victim had suffered significant injuries and CPR was reportedly in progress.
At the same time, officers received a description of a white male suspect who had left the area headed west. A man matching the description was taken into custody a short time later.
According to our crew, the victim died of their injuries at the scene.
We will bring you more information on this developing situation as we get them.
Story updated to reflect that LPD confirmed a person of interest was taken into custody after the stabbing.
