Antibody testing available in Duncan

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Stephens County Health Department is hosting a rapid Coronavirus antibody testing.
It’s happening August 11 and 12, from 7 a.m until 8 p.m at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.
They will be testing for antibodies I-G-G and I-G-M.
The tests are to figure out if you have an active infection of COVID or past active infection of COVID.
“We’ll walk you back to one of our stations will do a quick lab stick with your blood and then we’ll put that on a testing slide that’ll let us know after 10-minutes which antibodies you have or if you’re negative and don’t have any to COVID-19,” said Antibody testing site Operator Mike Castro.
If you are wanting to get tested you must register you can do so by visiting the Stephens County Health Departments Facebook page.
