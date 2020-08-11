BACK TO LEARNING: Cache Public School teachers return

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cache Public Schools teachers are back in the schools setting up classrooms and lesson plans to prepare to go back to learning.
As teachers make a return to prepare for the year, one Cache teacher is concerned about how students will handle wearing a mask for an entire school day.
“Yeah, I’m a little nervous it’s been hard for me to adapt to wearing a mask always so I understand the kids will be a little frustrated with it at first. I think if we have a positive attitude towards it and keep pushing that it’s about your personal safety and doing what we can do get back to normal someday,” said Cache Public Schools Spanish teacher Rosana Seals.
Seals said masks are just one of the things students are going to have to get used to.
“We do a lot of group activities, presentations and a lot of things will have to be modified but the great thing about that is we have WiFi and Chromebooks for each student in our classroom and we have so many online that we can the group project but virtually now,” said Seals
With only 75-percent of students returning to classrooms this year, teachers should be able to better space kids out to create social distance.
“My goal is to be able to spread the desk and every other desk be taken up that’s my goal. If we have to do some rearranging as the classes come in we will. The name of the game this year is being flexible and patient and tolerant because things are going to change and that’s okay,” said Seals.
Special Education teacher Emily Anderson said teachers will also do their part to ensure students are safe while at school.
“The good thing about being a teacher is we have learned how to be flexible and we are maximizing the space that we have available in our classrooms and doing the best we can with social distancing and adapting and changing out lesson plans and activities.”
