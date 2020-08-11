A Day in the Life: Drill Sergeant

“A lot of them have zero confidence and they doubt themselves so much. But me as a drill sergeant, showing them that they can do something and having the patience when they mess up over and over, and when they finally get it right and they shock themselves, I think just the expression on their faces is the most rewarding part,” said Senior Drill Sgt. Wilcox. “Our job is to show them that they can, through different teaching methods that builds their confidence and helps them get over whatever obstacle they’re facing.”