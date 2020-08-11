Fire destroys Comanche County home

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Fire gutted a home in eastern Comanche County this morning after a difficult battle for firefighters.
The flames were first reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday at Northeast 120th and Townley Road.
The entire home was on fire when firefighters got there.
They tried to go inside to put out the flames, but it became too dangerous.
To make matters worse, the fire spread through the house in an attic crawlspace.
Firefighters from several volunteer department spent hours putting out.
We’re told nobody was home when the fire started and the cause is still under investigation.
