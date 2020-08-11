LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning & happy Tuesday! As mentioned yesterday, there’s enough instability within the atmosphere that we could see a few morning thunderstorms and that verified for this Tuesday morning. I know I was among those woken up this morning by the passing thunderstorms... anyone else? Well the good news is, that as of 5AM, the the rain activity is on a downward trend and moving out of Texoma. With the rain that did move through, radar estimated rain totals are around an inch of rain between Comanche, Grady & Stephens counties. The threat for showers and storms holds until daybreak this morning.
Clouds will stick around until mid morning and after all is said and done, we can expect mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Highs all across Texoma, once again, will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. When the humidity is factored in to the air temperatures, we’re looking to see feel like temperatures by this afternoon in the triple digits for all of the viewing area. At most, we’re looking at 105° in places like western north Texas counties plus east counties for the highest feel like temperatures. Other cities will feel like 103° in Lawton, 101°, 104° Duncan and 101° in Altus.
Now whats giving us this hot and sticky weather is a building upper level ridge that is dominating over our area. There are several different components/ layers within the atmosphere and this high pressure is occurring at one of them. Meanwhile, at another layer is northwest flow... what does that mean. Well it simply means when we are under a northwest flow, it takes thunderstorms that form on the lee side of the Rocky mountains during the afternoon hours and sends them our way. Giving us a window of opportunity to see a pop up shower or two. In general, rain chances are looking very low until the weekend but just know that one can’t be ruled out.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
