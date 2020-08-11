Now whats giving us this hot and sticky weather is a building upper level ridge that is dominating over our area. There are several different components/ layers within the atmosphere and this high pressure is occurring at one of them. Meanwhile, at another layer is northwest flow... what does that mean. Well it simply means when we are under a northwest flow, it takes thunderstorms that form on the lee side of the Rocky mountains during the afternoon hours and sends them our way. Giving us a window of opportunity to see a pop up shower or two. In general, rain chances are looking very low until the weekend but just know that one can’t be ruled out.