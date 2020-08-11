Lawton woman arrested in stabbing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman has been arrested, accused of stabbing another woman.
Police say it happened last Thursday at an apartment on Southwest Bishop Road.
That’s where they found Karina Rodriguez, holding a knife handle with a broken off blade. They say Rodriguez stabbed the victim multiple times in the arms and neck.
They also say, as she was being taken to jail, Rodriguez told them several times that she tried to stab the woman in the neck, but missed.
She’s charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, with a bond set at $50,000.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.