“The Lion King Jr.” opens at Lawton Community Theatre

LAWTON, Oklahoma (TNN) - Lawton Community Theatre is putting on productions of “The Lion King Jr.” for their Summer Showcase.
Showings will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
To ensure social distance seating, “The Lion King Jr.” will be put on at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium in Lawton.
Masks will be required and everyone will have their temperature taken at the door.
Seating is limited due to social distancing measures.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.
You can purchase tickets online by clicking here or by calling the theater’s box office at (580) 355-1600.
Find the full press release below:
Lawton Community Theatre to present ‘The Lion King Jr.’ Summer Showcase
LAWTON, Okla. — This weekend only the McMahon Memorial Auditorium will be the home of Pride Rock during Lawton Community Theatre’s “The Lion King Jr.” Summer Showcase.
Productions of “The Lion King Jr.” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. All productions will be at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris Ave in Lawton. Chance Harmon, LCT’s executive director, said hosting “The Lion King Jr.” at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium will allow for social distance seating.
“As thrilled as we are to bring this beloved classic to the Lawton community, we cannot forget that we are in the midst of a global health pandemic,” Harmon said. “The auditorium gives us the space to allow our patrons to feel safe while seated in the audience and immersing themselves in the joys of live theater.”
Limited seating is available due to social distancing. Patrons will be required to wear masks and temperatures will be taken at the door. Adult tickets are $15 and $5 for those 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lawtoncommunitytheatre.com or by calling the theater’s box office at 580-355-1600.
Lawton Community Theatre is the longest continually running community theater in the state of Oklahoma. LCT has produced high-quality theater productions since 1952 with a mission to promote live theater and enrich the quality of life in Southwest Oklahoma. More information about LCT can be found on its website, www.lawtoncommunitytheatre.com.
