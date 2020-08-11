Man arrested in off-road vehicle theft

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Sheriffs Department has arrested a man for stealing an off-road vehicle.
They say the theft happened earlier this month, while the victim was out of town.
During that time, Keith Snyder reportedly broke into the man’s garage, stealing the Polaris RZR, along with some tools, an air compressor, and a flat screen TV.
He has been charged with second degree burglary, and concealing stolen property.
