11th annual Elgin Rodeo happening this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Calling all rodeo fans - the annual Elgin Rodeo is set to kick off this Friday night.
The event is Friday and Saturday starting at 8:00 p.m. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. They say they’ll have bull riding, calf roping, bronc riding and much more. There will also be visits from special guests Big Deuce and Short Round from Fort Sill. The event is happening at Trent McIntosh Arena in Elgin.
“In southwest Oklahoma, this is just a good event, a local rodeo. If you’ve never seen a hometown rodeo, your local guys that are involved in the rodeo and some of these cowboys they do it every day, this is just a way they can come out and do it on the side, maybe win a saddle and a nice looking buckle,” said Clint Janda, Secretary for the Elgin Rodeo.
As far as safety goes, social distancing and masks are not being required, though they are encouraged for anyone who chooses to attend.
