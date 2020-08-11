Triple-digit heat likely for the rest of the week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s going to get hotter before it gets cooler. The bad news is, ‘feels like’ temperatures will climb to 106 or 107 by the end of the workweek. But then, a cold front will switch our winds northerly starting Sunday or Monday and we expect high temperatures closer to 90° by this time next week. Now, in the wake of the thunderstorms that came through Oklahoma last night there are some outflow boundary’s lingering in the Red River valley. I believe most of the thunderstorm activity will remain both to our west and to our east but we’ll keep an eye on the radar this evening just in case. Tuesday has been a hotter, and more humid today than Monday. Wednesday brings an even better chance of 100° heat across much of Texoma. Only our eastern communities like Chickasha, Waurika and perhaps Bowie may see highs in the upper 90s.