WF police, Wichita Co. deputies pursue vehicle to edge of Oklahoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls PD officers and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a car pursuit on Tuesday that went from Wichita Falls to the edge of Oklahoma.
WFPD officers saw a stolen minivan just after 11 a.m. driving northbound on Loop 11.
The officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it pulled into the parking lot of the Walmart on Central Freeway. The vehicle didn’t stop and instead drove onto Airport Drive before getting on I-44.
Officers were joined in their pursuit by Wichita County S.O. deputies as the minivan drove through Burkburnett on the highway.
As the vehicle was entering Oklahoma, the deputies were able to stop it by performing a PIT maneuver.
The driver was identified as Micah Jones and the passenger was not identified.
Jones was charged at the Wichita County Jail with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
The female was listed as the suspect in the original theft report but she was only charged with a misdemeanor. Due to this charge and COVID-19 measures at the Wichita County Jail, she was released from custody.
WFPD reports there were no injuries.
The minivan was originally reported as stolen on Monday just after 8 a.m.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.