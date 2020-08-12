BACK TO LEARNING: Comanche Public Schools prepared to start Thursday

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - School districts are on the verge of heading back to learning, including at Comanche Public Schools where their first day is Thursday.
They spent the summer working on three return plans for students - one on campus, one fully virtual and one that is blended between the two.
Superintendent Julie Bills said they've moved classroom items around to allow more space for students. She believes the teachers and staff are prepared for whatever this year will look like.
“They’ve adjusted very well. They came in for meetings over the summer. Their ideas, what do we make it look like, how do we do this. They’ve had a lot of input and a lot of questions. I think they’re prepared. I think they’re prepared. We spent our two PD days looking at various different curriculums, training on things we’ve already had but didn’t utilize as much, we’ve gotten some new curriculum,” Bills said.
Bills said they also decided that students and staff will be required to wear masks while in common areas, such as hallways, but not while sitting at their desks.
