BACK TO LEARNING: Concerns of students transferring to online school programs

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - School districts across Southwest Oklahoma are becoming concerned with future funding as more students enroll in online classes.
Elgin Public Schools Superintendent Nate Meraz said funding shouldn’t be based on enrollment.
He said there are several priorities public schools have that online schools don’t.
“If you’re a virtual school do you incur as much cost as educating a kid as a brick and mortar school. Just because of busing, heat, and air and daily operations of the school I would say no,” said Meraz.
Epic Charter School’s Assistant Superintendent Shelly Hickman said funding can only impact a school district’s state funding if their enrollment continues to decrease over a period of time.
“If a local school district enrollment was high last year and that was the highest of the last three years that’s how they’re going to be funded this year on that count. If students are coming to us temporarily during the pandemic their local school district should not suffer because of that,” said Hickman.
Meraz said even though his schools are growing he’s lost quite a few students to epic and other online programs.
If that continues to happen adjustments will have to be made.
“When you’re losing kids you’re going to have to start looking at your staffing and seeing what to do,” said Meraz.
Hickman said Epic isn’t looking to compete with traditional schools they are looking to be additional resources for them and their families.
“We want to help our traditional school district colleagues to be prepared and do what they can during this pandemic as well. We are here to serve families and colleagues that need our assistance,” said Hickman.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.