Big 12 announces they will play football in 2020

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Big 12 has announced they will move ahead with fall sports.
The announcement came on Wednesday morning, one day after the Big 10 and Pac 12 announced they were cancelling fall sports and hoped to play those games in the spring.
Big 12 officials posted on their Twitter account that the decision had been made along with a revised football schedule.
The Red River Rivalry between OU and Texas will be played at the Cotton Bowl on October 10. OU and OSU will play each other on November 21.
The SEC and ACC are expected to play fall sports as normal.
